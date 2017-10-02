State EMA hosting yearly communication training course in Houston County

The state Emergency Management Agency is providing Communication Leadership training this week at the Houston County Emergency Management Agency Office. Participants include firefighters, EMA directors, E911 Directors from across the state.

In the event of severe weather or a terrifying active shooter situation, like in Las Vegas, participants will know how to coordinate resources to help the different responding agencies communicate with each other.

"Those folks in Las Vegas last night didn't know what was going to happen and then it happened. Communication unit personnel have to go out there and you've got a lot of agencies coming together for that event and that incident and they have to be able to communicate together. That's what this course teaches. It teaches you how to gather those people together so we can talk in unison," said Sheldon Hutcherson, Disaster Communications Unit Leader.

New state EMA Director, Brian Hastings, stopped by training Monday and spoke to participants briefly.

The training is also for pre-planned events like the National Peanut Festival or NASCAR races at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Participants will be tested before the course ends Thursday.

