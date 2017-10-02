Pair of Trojans snag SBC POTW honors

Two Trojans have been named the Sun Belt Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week. Jordan Chunn and Blace Brown were named as the conference's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week respectively, following Troy's 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU Saturday.

Chunn rushed for a career-high 191 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. Brown had five tackles, a pass break up, forced fumble and the game-sealing interception, intercepting Danny Etling's 1st-and-10 pass with 11 seconds to play.

The senior from Gurley, Alabama, averaged 6.4 yards per carry, and on the second play of the second half, had a 74-yard run to the LSU 1-yard line. Four plays later on 4th-and-goal, Chunn plunged into the end zone to put Troy out to a 17-0 lead at the time. After his 191 yards Saturday, Chunn now has back-to-back 100-yard games, and sits at 501 yards on the season. His season total touchdown mark is up to six.

Brown, a junior from Canton, Georgia, forced turnovers in crucial moments of the game. Brown's forced fumble on LSU's Derrick Dillon came as the Tigers were driving inside the Troy 10-yard line in the third quarter. Brown's interception came in the final seconds of the game as LSU was attempting to complete a third comeback in two teams' as many meetings. The interception was Brown's second on the season; the junior had returned an interception for a touchdown in the Trojans' season opener against Boise State.

In 20 career games Brown has eight interceptions, placing him as the nation's active leader in interceptions per game. Chunn recorded his 43rd career touchdown placing him third among active players nationally, and putting him six touchdowns shy of the Sun Belt career mark.

These two will look to add to their season and career numbers next Wednesday, Oct. 11, when they take on rival South Alabama in the Battle for the Belt.

In the wake of the win, Troy was also named the National Football Writers Association National Team of the Week for the first time in program history.

