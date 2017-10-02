Pair of Trojans snag SBC POTW honors

If you follow college football in the south you’ve likely seen FunnyMaine pop up on your Facebook feed. He's the man behind the "How Bama Fans Watched The Games" clips that have been viewed and shared millions of times. But who is the man behind the Funnymaine?More >>
The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.More >>
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Auburn totaled over 500 yards of offense for the third time this season in the 49-10 win under the lights at Jordan-Hare. 267 yards passing and 244 yards rushing totaled out to 511.More >>
Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.More >>
Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.More >>
Kerryon Johnson finished one rushing touchdown shy of Auburn's all-time record for a single game as the No. 15 Tigers didn't let up in it's 51-14 win over Missouri Saturday night.More >>
The Auburn Tigers hit the road to Columbia to open SEC play against the Missouri Tigers. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
The Troy Trojans defeated No. 25 LSU 24-21 Saturday night in Death Valley, which was the program's first victory over an AP top 25 opponent since 2004.More >>
Two Trojans have been named the Sun Belt Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week. Jordan Chunn and Blace Brown were named as the conference's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week respectively, following Troy's 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU Saturday.More >>
It was a good night for both Trojan fans and players as Troy upset its first AP top 25 opponent in 13 years. However underneath the cover of a night of celebration, one Troy player potentially took it too far.More >>
After two prevoius failed attempts, the Troy Trojans finally got their upset victory in Death Valley over LSU. The Trojans improved to 4-1 with the 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU Saturday night.More >>
Heads are still spinning after Saturday night's wild victory by the Troy Trojans in Baton Rouge. The Trojans knocked off the No. 25 Tigers, snapping a streak of 49 consecutive non-conference unranked victories for LSU.More >>
Faulkner, Huntingdon and Tuskegee all picked up impressive wins on Saturday. Both Huntingdon and Tuskegee picked up wins on the road, while Faulkner took care of business at home.More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
