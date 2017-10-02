Rep. John Knight to run for open Alabama Senate seat - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Rep. John Knight to run for open Alabama Senate seat

Alabama Rep. John Knight confirmed Monday he will run for Quinton Ross' open Alabama Senate seat.

Knight has represented House District 77, which includes Montgomery County, in the Alabama House of Representatives since 1993.

Ross resigned Monday to accept the position of Alabama State University president.

Knight said he will make a formal announcement later this week.

