Troy HC Neal Brown proud of LSU win but not 'biggest win in school history'

The Troy Trojans defeated No. 25 LSU 24-21 Saturday night in Death Valley, which was the program's first victory over an AP top 25 opponent since 2004.

Troy head coach Neal Brown says he is proud of the players and coaching staff and feels like this was the first time all season everyone worked together and played as a team.

He says that was one of the biggest strengths last year, emphasizing the importance of playing as a team.

"Our kids were ready," Brown said. "They were prepared. They played extremely hard, and I think that's the number one sign of coaching is if your guys play with what we call 'perfect effort' here."

The team believed in the plan and in each other, which Brown says was huge.

The Trojans defense held LSU from scoring in the first half and forced four turnovers in the game.

On the other side of the ball, the Trojans offense had 363 yards of total offense and were led by running back Jordan Chunn. Chunn rushed for 191 yards and one touchdown. Chunn's 191 yards were a career-high for the senior, highlighted by a 74-yard run on the second play of the second half.

Although this game will go down in the Troy football history books, Brown doesn't want it to take away from any other accomplishments.

"I don't believe it's the biggest win in school history," said Brown. "We won three national championships here in '68, '84 and '87. I think that would be disrespectful to those team members to say it's the biggest win in school history, but it is very significant."

With Saturday's win over LSU, Troy improves to 4-1 overall this season.

The Trojans get an extended break before the next game. They host South Alabama Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Stadium.

