Interstate clear near downtown Montgomery and Alabama River - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Interstate clear near downtown Montgomery and Alabama River

(Source: ALDOT cameras) (Source: ALDOT cameras)
(Source: ALDOT cameras) (Source: ALDOT cameras)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The interstate is clear on Interstates 65 and 85.

Previously, heavy delays were reported on Interstate 65 northbound and Interstate 85 southbound near downtown Montgomery and the Alabama River

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly