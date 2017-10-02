'It could have been me': Jess Meuse emotionally raw following mass shooting

Slapout native turned American performer Jessica Meuse attended the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas this weekend, but an unexpected change in plans took her away from the deadly concert venue Sunday night.

Meuse and her manager landed tickets to a show at the Hard Rock Café Sunday night, but they weren’t there long before learning the difficult news.

“It happened during the second set at Hard Rock," Meuse said, still not understanding the full magnitude of the deadly mass shooting.

That’s when she learned the strip was closed and couldn’t get back to her hotel for some time.

As the vast reality of this massacre sets in, Meuse is both emotional and numb.

“He had something twisted enough in him to scope out these people for days, and I found out later the shooter checked in the hotel on Thursday, the same day I did," Meuse said. “At one point he was probably watching as I walked across the field down there. That thought turns my stomach so much, that there was a guy premeditating this evil. I can't think, I haven't slept, It could have been me.”

Meuse is most upset that Stephen Paddock chose a concert for the mass shooting.

“Music is the amazing thing, it brings people together no matter what you believe in, no matter what color you are, religion, politics - it breaks through all these barriers like nothing in the world can," explained Meuse. “For someone to destroy that, and bring that evil into the world, and do that…that’s the devil in somebody. There’s nothing else I can say.”

Meuse says she refuses to live in fear and will continue to play in open air venues but also acknowledges security will likely ramp up following this event.

“I am disturbed by this, it’s creepy," Meuse stated. “I don’t have the words, it’s such an evil thing that’s happened. I’m probably not going to leave my hotel ”

Like anyone who had a brush with tragedy, Meuse says she will continue to write about this shooting, and at some point write songs when she gets to an emotionally level state of mind. Still, the most haunting thoughts stem from wondering what could have happened if she had gone to go the concert.

“I know mentally I am not OK, and this is very disturbing," admitted Meuse. “I would hate to leave my family behind, and I am grateful I am alive.”

