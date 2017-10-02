Faulkner keeps focus on consistency after explosive game

The Faulkner Eagles defeated Webber International 48-21 Saturday, picking up their first win at home this season and first divisional win.

"I think the first three drives offensively we came up empty with some mistakes," Faulkner head coach Charlie Boren said. "We didn't play that great honestly. We did put some points up, and I think as the game moved on and we settled in we got a little better and more consistent."

Moving forward the rest of the season, Boren says the team's focus is to play much better and be more consistent.

"You have to get better. You can't stay where you are," Boren said.

Saturday's win came with the help of quarterback Clayton Nicholas, who passed for 374 yards and five touchdowns.

Mason Blocker also saw some playing time in the game. He passed for one touchdown to seal the Eagles' win.

"There's a good camaraderie between the two," Boren said. "You can almost see Clayton taking a mentorship role with him [Mason]."

Receiver Jacob McCrary also shined in the game. McCrary had 168 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

"We've been waiting for that to happen from him," Boren said on McCrary's performance. "We knew he's explosive. He had a great game."

Although Faulkner had a huge win, the team is still looking for a balance between the rushing and passing games. The Eagles had 104 yards rushing versus 418 passing yards.

"We throw it extremely well," Boren said. "We knew we would. We always have. We would like to improve on the running game just a little bit."

Faulkner hosts Ave Maria University this Saturday at 4 p.m. in Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.

