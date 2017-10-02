Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama cuts some production days

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has scheduled several non-production days due to decreased demand for compact and mid-size sedans.

“Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is adjusting its production plans to better match consumer demand for compact and mid-size sedans. There are several non-production days planned, but they are subject to change if sales conditions improve," company officials said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor America is also working on marketing strategies to build interest in the Hyundai brand, the company stated.

Hyundai Elantras, Sonatas and Santa Fes are built at the Montgomery plant.

Company officials pointed out that other automotive manufacturers have made production cuts.

