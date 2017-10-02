Dothan Mayor, city commissioners sworn in

A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday for the city of Dothan's elected leaders. Mark Saliba was sworn in as Mayor of Dothan, taking over for long-time Mayor Mike Schmitz.

Saliba is following the footsteps of his late father who also served as Mayor of Dothan. He was surrounded by his family and friends for the big moment. He says his first days in office will include working to ensure there is a smooth transition.

"The first things I want to do is make sure everyone is comfortable with the transition. There are 1,200 employees, department heads and staff. I think it's important for them," said Saliba.

City commissioners representing each district were also sworn in. Tuesday will be Mayor Saliba's first City Commission meeting in office.

