Crenshaw County schools closed Tuesday due to unspecified threat

Crenshaw County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to an unspecified threat.

The school system posted on its Facebook wall that "safety is always our number one priority" before announcing the closure.

The post says the school system was notified of a potential threat to a school, while the school was not specified. Authorities have stepped in and assumed an investigation into the matter.

Crenshaw County Sheriff Mickey Powell says there is a possible threat stemming from a social media post.

"We are trying to get to the bottom of it," he said. "The number one priority is children's safety. We appreciate the school system working with us."

Powell declined to elaborate on what the post said and who posted it. He indicated the FBI has also joined in on the investigation.

So far, along with Crenshaw County School, the following have also closed for Tuesday:

Crenshaw Christian Academy

Luverne Head Start

The school system says it will update parents when more information is available but for now, schools are only closed Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.