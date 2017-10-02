Saban prepares for Texas A&M, gives injury updates

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off a huge 66-3 home win over Ole Miss Saturday night.

Alabama has now scored 125 total points in the last two games.

This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.

"This is another one of those division games against a very good team that's going to take the best preparation we have throughout the week to get ready for this game," Saban said.

Saban also announced that senior defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand has a MCL strain. He says Hand is doubtful for Saturday's game and possibly more games. Hand was hurt in the third quarter against Ole Miss.

Sophomore defensive back Trevon Diggs has foot injury and is listed as day-to-day. Diggs is questionable for Saturday.

Diggs suffered his injury in the second quarter last Saturday and was in a walking boot with crutches following the injury.

As for the Aggies, Saban has nothing but good things to say about the team. Texas A&M opened the season by blowing a 34-point lead over UCLA, but has won four straight games since that loss.

Saban says sometimes teams respond better to bad things rather than good things, and he thinks that's what Texas A&M has done and is now playing well.

"Texas A&M is the strongest team we've played up to this point," Saban said. "They are a very explosive offensive team. They run the ball very effectively."

Saban believes wide receiver and punt returner Christian Kirk is one of the most explosive runners out of anyone in the SEC.

He also says the Texas A&M defense, led by defensive coordinator John Chavis, is tough to run against. He says they are good at creating negative plays and are good pass rushers.

"John Chavis always does a good job of playing very aggressive, physical football. Because of Christian Kirk being a fantastic returner, these guys are very dangerous on special teams."

Saban also reflected on this year's team, saying they had to find a balance between starting fast fast and finishing strong, but also playing 60 minutes in a game.

"I think a few times early on we started pretty well in a game but we kinda didn't sorta sustain it in the game," Saban said. "That's something that we've been emphasizing with this team and will continue to emphasize so we can play for 60 minutes."

Kickoff between Alabama and Texas A&M is this Saturday at 6:15 p.m. in College Station, Texas.

