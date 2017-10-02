Saban prepares for Texas A&M, gives injury updates

After two prevoius failed attempts, the Troy Trojans finally got their upset victory in Death Valley over LSU. The Trojans improved to 4-1 with the 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU Saturday night.More >>
Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.More >>
Auburn University President, Dr. Steven Leath is refuting claims that athletic director, Jay Jacobs will be replaced.More >>
The Tigers scored 28 unanswered points in the 2nd half to beat the Bulldogs 49-10.More >>
We receive many questions regarding our First Alert Action Days in our forecasts. Here are some frequently asked questions and answers that shed some light on what they mean:More >>
It’s 2,000 miles plus away from Northeast Ohio, but the Buckeye connection can’t be ignored in Buckeye, Arizona.More >>
Mekka Don, the hype man for Ohio State University football, has a busy few days planned.More >>
Deshaun Watson may get most of the hype when it comes to Clemson's explosive offense, but the Heisman runner-up had a lot of help this season, especially from wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain.More >>
Deshaun Watson is one of the top college quarterbacks in the country. He's led Clemson into the National Semifinal, has thrown for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns. But he's also racked up 15 interceptions,More >>
Baylor Bears defeat the Boise State Broncos at the Cactus Bowl, 31-12.More >>
Babies born in Columbus this week are going to be born Buckeye fans.More >>
The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide faces one-loss Clemson for the national title in college football.More >>
Alabama and Clemson fans relieve the pregame tension hours before the big game.More >>
Before Monday night's National Championship game kickoff, a special group will swoop down to deliver the teams' flags and the American flag.More >>
