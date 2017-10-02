Troy receiver speaks after video shows him aiming obscene gestures at LSU crowd

This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
Doctors have removed the ventilator and are confident that if things continue to improve, the coach could recover fully.More >>
Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.More >>
If you follow college football in the south you’ve likely seen FunnyMaine pop up on your Facebook feed. He's the man behind the "How Bama Fans Watched The Games" clips that have been viewed and shared millions of times. But who is the man behind the Funnymaine?More >>
The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.More >>
Auburn totaled over 500 yards of offense for the third time this season in the 49-10 win under the lights at Jordan-Hare. 267 yards passing and 244 yards rushing totaled out to 511.More >>
Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.More >>
Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.More >>
Kerryon Johnson finished one rushing touchdown shy of Auburn's all-time record for a single game as the No. 15 Tigers didn't let up in it's 51-14 win over Missouri Saturday night.More >>
The Auburn Tigers hit the road to Columbia to open SEC play against the Missouri Tigers. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
The Troy player caught on video making an obscene gesture towards the LSU crowd in Saturday's 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge has issued a statement of apology.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles defeated Webber International 48-21 Saturday, picking up their first win at home this season and first conference win. "I think the first three drives offensively we came up empty with some mistakes," Faulkner head coach Charlie Boren said. "We didn't play that great honestly. We did put some points up, and I think as the game moved on and we settled in we got a little better and more consistent." Moving forward the rest of the season, Boren s...More >>
The Troy Trojans defeated No. 25 LSU 24-21 Saturday night in Death Valley, which was the program's first victory over an AP top 25 opponent since 2004.More >>
Two Trojans have been named the Sun Belt Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week. Jordan Chunn and Blace Brown were named as the conference's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week respectively, following Troy's 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU Saturday.More >>
It was a good night for both Trojan fans and players as Troy upset its first AP top 25 opponent in 13 years. However underneath the cover of a night of celebration, one Troy player potentially took it too far.More >>
