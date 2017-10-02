Troy receiver speaks after video shows him aiming obscene gestures at LSU crowd

The Troy player caught on video making an obscene gesture towards the LSU crowd in Saturday's 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge has issued a statement of apology.

After Head Coach Neal Brown released a statement Sunday saying disciplinary action would be taken, that player released a statement Monday. Redshirt Freshman Alvin Bryant spoke out Monday apologizing and saying he accepts "full responsibility" for his actions.

Troy wide receiver Alvin Bryant issued a statement Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Lw6FE6Q304 — Troy FB ???????? (@TroyTrojansFB) October 2, 2017

It is still unclear what disciplinary action Bryant will face.

