Troy receiver speaks after video shows him aiming obscene gestures at LSU crowd

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Troy University Athletics) (Source: Troy University Athletics)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

The Troy player caught on video making an obscene gesture towards the LSU crowd in Saturday's 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge has issued a statement of apology.

After Head Coach Neal Brown released a statement Sunday saying disciplinary action would be taken, that player released a statement Monday. Redshirt Freshman Alvin Bryant spoke out Monday apologizing and saying he accepts "full responsibility" for his actions.

It is still unclear what disciplinary action Bryant will face.

