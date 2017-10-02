Concerns grow after Congress allows CHIP to expire

Congress allowed the Children's Health Insurance Program, which provides low-cost health insurance to 9 million children, to expire. Two separate state programs are now in jeopardy. If something isn't done soon thousands could be without coverage.

"We have families worried about what will happen with coverage for their children,” said Cathy Caldwell, Director of Children’s Health Insurance Program at the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Caldwell oversees the ADPH All Kids which is part of CHIP. Right now they are operating and continuing to process eligible applicants.

"The situation of trying to budget and trying to plan, not knowing the future of the program, is very difficult,” said Caldwell.

In Alabama the program is split between Medicaid and the Alabama Department of Public Health, which administers All Kids. Between the two more than 150,000 children are covered. All Kids has funding to last through March, but if congress doesn't renew the program they will be left with one choice.

"If congress has not acted we will have to start notifying families that we will likely have to start disenrolling children,” said Caldwell.

"That would be a hardship for these families,” said Jim Carnes, Policy Director at Alabama ARISE.

Without this program families would not be left with affordable options.

"Coverage on the general marketplace will be more expensive. Many of the plans don't provide the full array of benefits," Carnes said.

Alabama's All Kids program was the first state CHIP program in the country. Over the last 20 years the rate of uninsured children has gone from 20 percent to 2.4 percent.

To become eligible, the children must be residents of Alabama and be, otherwise, uninsured. Qualifying families pay premiums ranging from $52 to $104 per child per year, depending on income and co-pays.

"We believe congress will come through, but the fact they would let the deadline expire is a concern,” said Carnes.

Alabama lawmakers responded to the news.

Congresswoman Martha Roby said:

"The House and Senate committees of jurisdiction are scheduled to mark-up CHIP re-authorization bills this week. I hope they will make progress and that we can send a bill to the President's desk very soon. Many families in Alabama depend on CHIP to make sure their children have access to health care. Policies like this can always be improved, but Congress should waste no more time in reauthorizing this important program.”

Rep. Terri Sewell said:

“The failure of Republican leadership to reauthorize CHIP puts the health of 150,000 Alabama children and 9 million children nationwide on the line. Many families in my district and across Alabama rely on CHIP to cover their children’s checkups, immunizations, emergency care and more. Rather than wasting more time on partisan attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, I am urging my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to focus on what we can do now to help stabilize the insurance marketplace and make health care more affordable for all families.That starts with reauthorizing CHIP and maintaining Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) payments, which the majority of our hospitals rely on to offset the cost of uncompensated care. As hospitals in my district face closure and Alabama families struggle to pay for doctor visits, I am calling on Republican leadership to hold a vote now reauthorizing CHIP and protecting DSH payments. Not a week from now, not a month from now, but right now."

