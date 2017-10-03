Former WSFA meteorologist Dan Atkinson laid to rest

The last photo of Dan taken at WSFA 12 News during his August visit. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Former WSFA 12 News Meteorologist Dan Atkinson was laid to rest Monday during a graveside service in Opelika. He died last week at the age of 71 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Dan was a fixture on Montgomery airwaves for many years, including two stints at WSFA -- 1976 to 1982 and 2006 to 2011. He was also among the Weather Channel's first meteorologists.

Family members, friends and members of the WSFA 12 News staff were among those who attended a funeral earlier in the day at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church.

"If we could somehow take Dan's smile and that soothing voice with us everywhere we go, it would be such a better day every day," opined retired WSFA 12 News Anchor Kim Hendrix.

Another former WSFA 12 News Anchor, Jeff Shearer, was also one of the speakers.

"The most important thing in Dan's life was his faith," Shearer said. "[Former WSFA 12 News Anchor] Bob Howell put it best in one of the many beautiful tributes that have come in lately from Dan's friends and colleagues. Bob said Dan was a Godly man who shared his faith easily and often."

Dan is a native of Kingsland, Georgia. He leaves behind a wife, Cynthia, and two children.

