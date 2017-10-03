2 Ozark children found safe; Missing child alert canceled

Two Ozark children at the center of a missing child alert by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been located and are safe.

According to ALEA, 6-year-old Omari Snuggs and 15-year old Taryiez Jackson were located safely on Tuesday in Panama City, FL. The two had been taken from their home in Ozark on Friday.

Police believed the children were with Sharon Rodriguez and Brandon Govan and could have been traveling toward Panama City, FL, Atlanta, GA, or North Carolina, according to ALEA.

No other details about the children or where they were located has been released at this time.

