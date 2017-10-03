ALEA issues missing child alert for 2 Ozark children

Alabama Law Enforcement Officials have issued a missing child alert for two children from the Ozark area.

According to ALEA, 6-year-old Omari Snuggs and 15-year old Taryiez Jackson were taken from their home in Ozark on Friday. Snuggs is described as being 4’0” and sixty pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jackson is described as being 5’11” and 85 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The two are believed to be with Sharon Rodriguez and Brandon Govan and could be traveling toward Panama City, FL, Atlanta, GA, or North Carolina, according to ALEA.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Snuggs and Jackson, please contact the Ozark Police Department at 334-733-0803 or call 911.

