AU Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl to speak at AUM Business Breakfast

Auburn University Coach Bruce Pearl will speak this morning at the AUM Business Breakfast, which starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Wynlakes Country Club.

The event was planned long before the news that Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person was indicted in a federal bribery investigation.

"My only comments on this matter are two-fold," Coach Pearl said in a news conference last week as his basketball team started its first practice of the season. "I stand by the statement the university issued on Tuesday. The conduct alleged in the criminal complaint is unacceptable. It's time to start the basketball season."

Auburn is offering refunds to season-ticket holder's, after selling out earlier this month. The Business Breakfast original plan is for him to talk about marketing basketball and how it translates into marketing business.

Since Pearl came to Auburn in 2014, he's succeeded in an over-hauling the Auburn University Basketball brand and has sold out of season tickets every season.

It's not clear this morning if Bruce Pearl will address the scandal during the business breakfast event. Also, it's typical for speakers to take questions at the end of their presentations but it's not clear this morning if Coach Pearl will allow for that either.

