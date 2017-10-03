AU Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl to speak at AUM Business Breakfast

Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
Faulkner, Huntingdon and Tuskegee all picked up impressive wins on Saturday. Both Huntingdon and Tuskegee picked up wins on the road, while Faulkner took care of business at home.More >>
Faulkner, Huntingdon and Tuskegee all picked up impressive wins on Saturday. Both Huntingdon and Tuskegee picked up wins on the road, while Faulkner took care of business at home.More >>
Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.More >>
Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Auburn University Coach Bruce Pearl will speak this morning at the AUM Business Breakfast, which starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Wynlakes Country Club.More >>
Auburn University Coach Bruce Pearl will speak this morning at the AUM Business Breakfast, which starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Wynlakes Country Club.More >>
The Troy player caught on video making an obscene gesture towards the LSU crowd in Saturday's 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge has issued a statement of apology.More >>
The Troy player caught on video making an obscene gesture towards the LSU crowd in Saturday's 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge has issued a statement of apology.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
Doctors have removed the ventilator and are confident that if things continue to improve, the coach could recover fully.More >>
Doctors have removed the ventilator and are confident that if things continue to improve, the coach could recover fully.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles defeated Webber International 48-21 Saturday, picking up their first win at home this season and first conference win. "I think the first three drives offensively we came up empty with some mistakes," Faulkner head coach Charlie Boren said. "We didn't play that great honestly. We did put some points up, and I think as the game moved on and we settled in we got a little better and more consistent." Moving forward the rest of the season, Boren s...More >>
The Faulkner Eagles defeated Webber International 48-21 Saturday, picking up their first win at home this season and first conference win. "I think the first three drives offensively we came up empty with some mistakes," Faulkner head coach Charlie Boren said. "We didn't play that great honestly. We did put some points up, and I think as the game moved on and we settled in we got a little better and more consistent." Moving forward the rest of the season, Boren s...More >>