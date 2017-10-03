Vice President Joe Biden to headline rally for Doug Jones Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Alabama Tuesday, headlining a rally for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones.

Biden is set to campaign with Jones at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham around 12 p.m. WSFA 12 News will carry this event on our news app and online.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to have my longtime friend Vice President Joe Biden visit the great state of Alabama to reinforce his strong support of my campaign for the U.S. Senate. I have known and respected Joe Biden for almost 40 years now. He is the epitome of what we all hope public service can be,” said Jones.

“I have seen Doug Jones’ dedication to civil rights and social justice,” Biden added. “From his time as U.S. Attorney prosecuting the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers to his private life as an advocate for social justice and economic empowerment, Doug Jones is a proven leader in which we can place our trust. Doug Jones will make a great U.S. Senator.”

Jones will take on Republican candidate Judge Roy Moore during the special election on Dec. 12.

