Real Men Wear Pink campaign begins

Real men wear pink and you may see a lot of it this month. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s also the final push for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

During the campaign, 19 local men, including myself, and even a giraffe will all wear pink to raise awareness and money to fight breast cancer. So how does wearing pink help?

"When men wear pink, which is becoming more common now, but if they wear it every single day, especially if they wear a lot of pink like some of our "Real Men" do, people will ask them and it gives them the opportunity to remind women to get those mammograms,” said Stefanie Moon with the American Cancer Society.

Breast cancer touches so many families and the numbers can be scary. One out of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.



“Over 272,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in America this year. A lot of that can be prevented if women get mammograms and find breast cancer early.”

So the fundraising competition ends on October 31st and the goal for the group is $110,000. I would love for you to donate on my behalf. I lost both parents to cancer and will do everything I can in my lifetime to get rid of this ugly disease.

Anyone who donates on my behalf will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win four golf passes to any Robert Trent Jones golf course in the state. I will do the drawing on Facebook Live the morning of November 1st.

Here’s a link to my page.



