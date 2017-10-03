Amanda: Sunny and breezy Tuesday; Getting warm late week

24 hours can make a big difference, especially when it comes to the forecast. At this time yesterday we were cloudy to start our Monday, but now we are waking up and walking out the door to abundant sunshine.

Some things from yesterday's weather won't change much though. The breezy conditions will follow us into our Tuesday afternoon, but it's truly going to be needed if we want to keep temperatures under control.

Today: We are dealing with a mostly dry and stable atmosphere across the region thanks to high pressure controlling our weather. Normally this drier air and tons of sunshine would help us soar well into the 80s (which for October 3rd 82 degrees is average), but thanks to that easterly wind we will keep the heat under control today. Highs are more consistently in the low 80s for most towns by later on today with a few of the cooler/hotter spots going a bit above or below the range.

Getting Warmer: A ridge that is currently keeping our sky clear and our temperatures warmer than normal will stick around through the rest of the workweek. That wouldn't be so bad if we had our nice cooling breeze to keep temperatures in check, but once that starts to dissipate late tonight and early Wednesday morning we could start to see some effective warming each afternoon for the next few days. Highs are closer to the mid-80s tomorrow with a few towns moving into the upper 80s and even flirting with 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Definitely not the fall feeling most are looking for, but hopefully the warmer air won't last forever, if only we could get another front to move through the area.

Weekend Rain?: As of right now, any chance for shower development looks unorganized. A few models are showing signs of some low-end tropical development, but not all models are buying it quite yet.

One of the outliers (GFS) continues to track some Gulf moisture into our neck of the woods by Saturday; still, too many days out to nail down the details, but we will be watching. As of right now, the weekend does not look to be a washout, but building rain coverage is possible.

