Troy Bank & Trust to acquire First National Bank of Brundidge

Troy Bank & Trust has signed an agreement to acquire the First National Bank of Brundidge, officials announced on Monday.

According to the board of directors for Troy Bank & Trust, the acquisition was unanimously approved by the directors of both banks. Barring any delays, the agreement is set to go into effect during the first quarter of 2018 with integration expected during the spring.

“These two banks have been serving the financial needs of Pike County for a combined 224 years,” said Sherrill Crowe, Chairman of the Henderson Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors. “We both take great pride in serving our customers and that will never change.”

Troy Bank & Trust currently operates 11 banking offices in Pike, Dale, Coffee, Houston, and Lee counties including its main office in Troy. Officials say after the merger all current locations will remain open until further notice.

“I am excited about the opportunity this presents for everyone involved with FNBB,” said John R. Ramage, president, and CEO of The First National Bank of Brundidge. “From our loyal customers to the officers and staff and for our shareholders, this is an excellent opportunity. “

As of June 1, TB&T reported total assets of approximately $853 million. The First National Bank in Brundidge reported approximately $94 million. The combined basis post-transaction following the merger is expected to be about $929 million.

