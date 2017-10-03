37-year-old woman dies after single-vehicle Dothan crash

A Dothan pedestrian has died from injuries she received after a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to the Dothan Police Department, 37-year-old Lovette Jefferson died from injuries she received when she was struck by a 2010 BMW. Initially, Jefferson was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Oak Street.

Police say the crash remains under investigation by the Dothan Police Department Crash Team.

