37-year-old woman dies after single-vehicle Dothan crash

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

A Dothan pedestrian has died from injuries she received after a single-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to the Dothan Police Department, 37-year-old Lovette Jefferson died from injuries she received when she was struck by a 2010 BMW. Initially, Jefferson was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Oak Street.

Police say the crash remains under investigation by the Dothan Police Department Crash Team.

