Investigation begins after 8-year-old dies in Coosa County

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to find out what happened to an 8-year-old boy in Coosa County.

Detectives declined to release the 8-year-old's name but did say the boy's mom found him unresponsive Saturday afternoon at the family home, located on Robinson Road a few miles outside of Rockford.

Sheriff Terry Wilson says they haven't ruled out anything and that the key to unlocking the mystery will come from the autopsy and toxicology results. Wilson anticipates those results to come back in a week or two.

The 8-year-old boy attended school in nearby Alex City about 12 miles away.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on this story and will have more on air and on our news app.

