Coosa County Sheriff will not seek 4th term

Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson has decided to retire at the end of his third term. The sheriff has been in law enforcement for 25 years.

Before his time with the sheriff's office, Wilson spent more than 20 years in the military. Wilson says he is proud of expanding the sheriff department's technology since taking over 12 years ago.

Wilson will be 65 when his term ends and he says he just felt like 'it was time.'

Four candidates have already declared their intentions to run including two in the Coosa County Sheriff's Department. The election for sheriff will be held in November 2018.

Wilson will officially leave office in mid-January of 2019.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.