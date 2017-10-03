Editorial: Las Vegas massacre

I stand here once again talking about horrific, terroristic actions of a deranged madman, who opened fire on Las Vegas concert goers killing at least 59 and injuring more than 500 others.

There are no words to comfort the victims and families; there are no magic sayings to expedite the healing of our once again wounded nation.

Time after time, mass shooting after mass shooting, our response becomes typical. Some will point a finger at lax gun control laws and others will speak of the need for better mental health recognition and treatment in our country, but little will change other than our Facebook profile pictures that will now be filled with “pray for Las Vegas” images.

I truly believe people, such as the shooter in Las Vegas, if unable to secure weapons would find other means to fulfill their vile agendas. We have seen this happen before where evil people have used vehicles and bombs rather than guns to send their messages of hate.

Sadly, I sense there is little hope that our elected officials will have real debate on how to address the issue. Dealing with and finding solutions to our country’s greatest problems have long ago taken a back seat to partisan politics. If a shooter gunning down congressmen at a softball field can’t bring the two parties together to discuss solutions, then there’s little chance what happened in Las Vegas will.

That’s why this country will weep now… because we know as we mourn for those lives lost in this week’s shooting, we also know this isn’t the last time we will be left shaking our heads and wondering when will this ever end.

