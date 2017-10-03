Vague threat forces shutdown of Crenshaw County schools

The entire Crenshaw County school system and local private schools were closed Tuesday after law enforcement came across an alarming social media post.

School superintendent Dr. Boyd English says the concerning message was uncovered in an uncommon way. English explained that usually when a threat is made, it’s discovered at the school level and then the principal with notifying the school district and law enforcement. This particular threat was found by authorities who alerted the school system.

“Safety is always our number one priority,” English said. “We were notified by authorities at the local level who received information from state and federal officials of a potential threat that caused some concern for the safety of our students and our faculty.”

The school system issued this safety message Monday to notify parents that school would be closed Tuesday:

Safety is always our number one priority in our school system. Information was shared with us this afternoon of a potential threat to a school. The threat was not specific to any specific school. The authorities notified us late this afternoon out of an abundance of caution and we felt that it was necessary to advise our parents and faculty of these developments. Authorities are investigating the threat and hope to have more information within the next 24 hours. Due to the uncertainty of the information that we have been provided and to be protective of our students and faculty as possible, school is canceled for tomorrow, Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017. We will notify everyone as we receive updated information. Again, law enforcement agencies are investigating the threat and are committed to safety for everyone in Crenshaw County.

The threat was not specific to a particular school or even to a particular system in Crenshaw County so as a precaution, Crenshaw Christian Academy was also closed Tuesday.

“We felt like the level was high enough for us to close school today in the best interest of our students and staff,” Dr. English said.

He declined to comment any further on the post and what was said in it because it is under investigation.

“I would hate to reveal anything that would hinder that investigation. The only thing I can say is that we did get this nonspecific threat to do harm to a school in our area,” he added.

The school system wants to give authorities time to identify and apprehend the person who made the post. It was not clear if school would also be canceled Wednesday. The superintendent expects to have more information from police by the end of the day and the school system will provide parents with an update on social media, mobile app and on their website.

Dr. English commended law enforcement, for their work on the case for ensuring the safety of those in Crenshaw County.

“This has impacted all of us,” he stated. “With everything that’s going on nationally, rightfully so the authorities are taking this seriously.”

The FBI is the lead agency on the investigation and they are working closely with the Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office and Luverne Police Department.

