Alabama State Board of Education set to vote on textbooks

Alabama’s State Board of Education received recommendations for textbook adoption back in late September. Now the board will be voting on those recommendations on Dec. 14.

A committee was made to recommend textbooks to the board and they voted for the adoption of Arts Education and World Languages textbooks for grades K-12, according to the Alabama Department of Education.

A list of the arts education books can be found here and the list for world languages can be found here. Examination copies of the readings are also available at the ALSDE building in Montgomery.

Anyone who would like to address the board about the books being voted on should contact Ann Starks at 334-242-9702, before the meeting in December.

