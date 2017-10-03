Human remains found in Aruba not Natalee Holloway

Bone fragments tested in connection with the case of missing Alabama teen Natalee Holloway have come back negative.

According to an article by the Oxygen cable network, test fragments came back negative for a possible match to Holloway. The DNA bone sample was ruled out as Holloway after it failed to match her mother’s DNA.

The remains also have yet to be identified.

In August, Holloway’s father, Dave Holloway, appeared on NBC’s Today Show to discuss the testing of the remains. During the interview, he expressed that if the remains were that of Natalie, he would be relieved.

“It would be, you know, finally the end,” said David Holloway.

Natalee Holloway disappeared while on a graduation trip to Aruba with friends in May 2005. No one has ever been charged in connection to her disappearance, though a Dutchman, Joran van der Sloot, is the last person known to be seen with her.

Van der Sloot is currently serving a multi-decade prison sentence for the death of another woman who died on the fifth anniversary of Hollaway's disappearance.

