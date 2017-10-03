Heated exchange leads to shooting in Highland Home

A man was shot multiple times at a house in Highland Home when a fight escalated into an exchange of gunfire Tuesday.

The incident happened at a home on Simon Road around 10 a.m. Crenshaw County Sheriff Mickey Powell says preliminary information shows that there was an argument between two men and they both started shooting at each other.

The victim was airlifted to a Montgomery hospital, Powell says.

According to the sheriff, the victim went over to the other man’s house and things got heated, leading to the shooting. Both men had weapons, Powell indicated.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

