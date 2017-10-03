Montgomery City Council to make third attempt to pass budget

The Montgomery City Council will vote on the budget for the 2018 Fiscal Year at its meeting Tuesday night. This will be the third time the council attempts the budget vote. The city of Montgomery is already into the 2018 fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1.

Controversy surrounding a portion of the budget that would increase lodging tax in the city by one percent has been the main hang up that has kept the budget from passing.

Another issue brought to the table is how the council will allocate funds it originally intended to spend on laying the groundwork to create a city school system. The main options the council discussed are to either put the money toward state road paving projects or using it to create a neighborhood revitalization program.

According to Council President Charles Jinright, these are the two main issues facing the passing of the new budget. Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said until the new budget passes, nearly 2,700 city employees will go without merit raises.

The meeting will be at City Hall at 5 p.m.

