2 left lanes on I-85 NB blocked near Ann Street due to crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2 left lanes on I-85 NB blocked near Ann Street due to crash

(Source: ALDOT cameras) (Source: ALDOT cameras)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound near Ann Street has caused the two left lanes to close temporarily.

According to Montgomery Police Department Cpt. Regina Duckett, only a minor injury resulted in the crash. The vehicles are being removed.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly