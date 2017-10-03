2 left lanes on I-85 NB blocked near Ann Street due to crash

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 northbound near Ann Street has caused the two left lanes to close temporarily.
According to Montgomery Police Department Cpt. Regina Duckett, only a minor injury resulted in the crash. The vehicles are being removed.
