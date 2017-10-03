Auburn not taking upcoming game against Ole Miss lightly

Auburn Head Coach Malzahn made it clear, "Our message has been get better each week."

That's exactly what Auburn has done. Improve in every facet of the game each week. On Saturday they welcome the second Magnolia State team in Ole Miss....a team with tremendous talent on offense but only mustered a field goal against Alabama.

"You know, we realize Ole Miss has some of the skill players and a very good quarterback in this league, so if we come in half-steppin' they'll put up 50 points and it's hard to keep up with 50 points," said running back Kerryon Johnson.

"Really the thing that stands out to me is their offensive skill. I think at receiver they're as good as anybody in the league. I think their quarterback is a guy that can really make things happen when things break down. He has a little Johnny Manziel in him as far as being able to create things on his own and he's a very good athlete," Malzahn assessed about the Rebels.

Every week at these Tuesday press conferences Malzahn stresses that in this league you can't be hung up on what a team did the previous weekend. With the elite level of football being played, he reminds everyone you have to "expect their best" from each opponent on any given week.

Running back Kerryon Johnson shed some light on a group we haven't heard too much about until now. He said the group that has improved in the shortest amount of time happens to be the receivers.

"With those guys playing like they are it's gonna be a hard offense to stop. I think they're starting to answer the call," said Johnson.

Safety Stephen Roberts is a guy that's had to line up with the wide outs in practice and talked specifically to their development.

"I think they're developing a lot. You see a lot of guys that are stepping up and that are willing to give effort to anything they have to give so it's big for us," he said.

Another unit that continues to shine is the Tigers defense. It just so happens they're the only FBS team that hasn't allowed more than 14 points in a game this year.

Malzahn says, "It's really just a team defense and we have talked about 'How are you gonna replace Carl? How are you gonna replace Mon?' and the answer is as a collective group. That's what they've done."

Auburn's 100 points in their first two SEC games is a program best and with Jarrett Stidham leading the league in completion percentage, they look to continue that dominance.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. out on the plains Saturday on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.