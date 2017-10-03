New mayor of Dothan enjoys first full day in office

Today was Dothan's new Mayor Mark Saliba's first full day in office. His first order of business - conducting the city commission meeting.

"It was a great day. I enjoyed the meeting. I thought it flowed well," said Mayor Mark Saliba.

With the meeting behind him, Saliba says he's looking forward to more work in the community.

"We're going to do the Mayor's Ambassadors Program with the young juniors and seniors in high school. We're going to do another Blueprint Dothan," Saliba said.

Blueprint Dothan is an initiative to bring together voices in the Wiregrass to create a unified community, no word on when that initiative will start under Saliba's tenure, but his energy to take action already has other city leaders excited.

"Mark is someone who wants to see the city be the best it can be. He's concerned about the growth in terms of the city as well as creating new jobs." said Mike West, City Manager.

District 2 Commissioner Janasky Fleming is another new voice joining the table. He says he's ready to work with the mayor and commissioners for the greater good of Dothan.

"Dothan has a great mayor in Mayor Saliba and I'm looking forward to sitting beside him and bouncing some ideas off him for how we can grow District 2," said Fleming.

Saliba says he's still in the process of moving into his new office.

