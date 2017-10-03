Decreased demand forces Hyundai Montgomery to scale back production

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is scaling back production through the fourth quarter due to decreased demand in sedan and compact cars, two of which are produced at the Montgomery plant. This move comes as Hyundai reports a 14 percent decrease in overall sales for September.

Between 2009 and 2010 Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, located in Montgomery County, couldn’t produce enough Sonatas and Elantras to meet the demand. Fast forward to 2017, consumer demand flipped, leaving HMMA with double the inventory of Elantra and Sonata models.

HMMA spokesman Robert Burns says Hyundai saw the overall market shift toward SUVs about a year ago, but the execution to produce more SUVs was sluggish, compared to the demand.

“We brought Santa Fe back in July of last year,” Burns stated. “We built 30,000 of those vehicles last year, and we have built over 60,000 Santa Fes this year. We saw it coming, it was just trying to get it ramped up in the right direction -- we may have been a bit behind curve, but we are adjusting.”

The countless Elantras and Sonatas stored on a lot connected to HMMA’s plant and additional plots of land across Highway 331 tell the story best. The sprawling display adds up to about four months’ worth of inventory, which is double what is generally on hand.

“We’d like to be at two months,” Burns explained. “We’ve taken our existing property, whether it be grass or our vehicle processing center, and created space for those cars.”

Sales numbers released by Hyundai Tuesday show 4,981 thousand fewer Elantras and 5,458 fewer Sonatas were sold last month, compared to September 2016. Sales for the Santa Fe remained steady, and Tucson earned the best all-time sales.

Despite the steady sales of the Santa Fe, HMMA will be slowing production through the fourth quarter to eliminate some of that inventory.

“We are doing extraordinary things to make sure our team members and suppliers are maintaining a full work week,” Burns stated. “We felt we could store cars in anticipation of market improvement, so it would not impact anyone’s weekly paycheck, and we have done that. We have adjusted our line speed as well, that allowed us to produce 200 less cars less per day, to maintain a full work week for ourselves and supplier base.”

Burns couldn’t give an exact number of non-production days based on a mixture of days and single shifts.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.