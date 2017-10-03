Half-cent sales tax increase in Covington Co. gives boost to education

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
Today was Dothan's new Mayor Mark Saliba's first full day in office. His first order of business - conducting the city commission meeting.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey announced a more than $1 million investment into Alabama's economy, infrastructure and workforce, along with the Delta Regional Authority.More >>
