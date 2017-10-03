Half-cent sales tax increase in Covington Co. gives boost to education

Schools in Covington County are getting a boost thanks to a half-cent, county-wide sales tax. Tuesday the Covington County Commission unanimously approved the increase.

The measure adds a half-cent sales tax to consumer purchases, and a quarter-cent tax to automobile and farm equipment purchases.

It is projected to bring in $2.4 million for education. Alabama law requires that the money be divided based on school population. In this case approximately 50 percent will go to Covington County, 30 percent to Andalusia City Schools, and 20 percent to Opp City Schools.

In the past, the school board and commission has split the costs of school resource officers in each school with the county system. Now Covington County Schools will absorb the nearly $100,000 in labor costs the county previously paid.

All merchants in the county will begin collecting the tax on Jan. 1, 2018. The tax monies will be remitted to the county for distribution in February.

