Incoming ASU President Quinton Ross addresses students

New Alabama State University President Quinton Ross spoke at Tuesday's fall convocation ceremony.

This was his first time addressing the university since being approved as president Friday.

His message to Alabama State University was: now is the time.

Alabama State is celebrating 150 years. Ross says the University has to think forward about what they will do in the next 150 years. He says that starts with reevaluating the university.

"To prepare ourselves, we have to reassess our academic enterprise. We have to reevaluate the things we are currently doing to make sure that we're pushing forward within the 21st century...and that we're nimble enough to maintain for the next 150 years," Ross said.

Ross also pledged $50,000 to Alabama State. He said he intends to lead by example and that includes giving.

He's encouraging the Board of Trustees and his administration to also donate.

Ross said Tuesday he has officially signed his contract to become the university's 14th president.

