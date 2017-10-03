Over $1 million to be invested in AL economy, infrastructure

Gov. Kay Ivey announced a more than $1 million investment into Alabama's economy, infrastructure and workforce, along with the Delta Regional Authority.

The announcement came Tuesday as in total, an estimated $7.1 million in new investments is expected to result from public and private partnerships.

“The Delta Regional Authority is an essential partner to Alabama in helping us meet the needs of the most rural parts of our state,” Gov. Kay Ivey, DRA states co-chair, said. “By investing more than $1 million in our state, DRA is helping rural communities strengthen their infrastructure, improve economic opportunities, and increase access to important cultural enhancements.”

The investments were made through the the DRA agency's main federal funding program, the States' Economic Development Assistance Program. The program invests in basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce development, and small business and entrepreneurship projects.

According to the governor's office, Alabama is one of eight states to receive DRA investments.

“This new funding will continue to spur economic growth and opportunities in rural Alabama,” U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby said. “Monroeville, Carrolton, Tuskegee, Camden, Selma, and Perry County, as well as the entire state, will benefit from these investments, and I am grateful for the partnership Alabama continues to have with the DRA.”

The DRA investments will affect several areas in the Black Belt of Alabama:

1. CITY OF MONROEVILLE: Industrial Park Building Enhancement. DRA Investment: $256,500. Total Investment: $2,256,500. DRA’s investment will support a new production facility fully equipped with the most modern digitally controlled, special effect and package printing press. 60 new jobs will be added.

2. TOWN OF CARROLTON: Sewer System Improvements. DRA Investment: $180,000 (100%). Carrollton will use this investment to address major deficiencies in the town’s wastewater treatment system and improvements will be made to prevent the failure of its wastewater system, address regulatory and compliance issues, and allow the town to provide sanitary sewer service to residents and businesses.

3. CITY OF TUSKEGEE: Infrastructure project to attract commercial investment. DRA Investment: $280,000. Total Investment: $1,800,000. This project will advance the area’s economic competitiveness and productivity of the workforce. DRA’s investment will result in the immediate creation of 35 jobs for predominantly low and moderate income persons, promote economic development to increase the city and county tax base and enhance Exit 38 as a gateway to the City of Tuskegee.

4. CITY OF CAMDEN: Improvements to Bridgeport Park. DRA Investment: $200,000. Total Investment: $400,000. DRA's investment will help improve and expand the City of Camden's infrastructure to support existing economic development initiatives and benefit the local business community.

5. CITY OF SELMA: Arts and Culture Development. DRA Investment: $58,424. Total Investment: $133,424. DRA’s investment into the ArtsRevive Community Development Corporation will support advancement of the Carneal Cultural Arts Center. This effort will increase tourism, foster entrepreneurism in the local cultural arts and anchor creative placemaking activities to energize and improve the downtown economic corridor.

6. CITY OF CAMDEN: Rural transportation program investment. DRA Investment: $29,328. Total Investment: $146,640. DRA funding will support the Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission’s efforts to expand its Job Access and Reverse Commute (JARC) program that provides various transportation needs to low- and moderate-income residents seeking to obtain and maintain employment.

7. PERRY COUNTY: Infrastructure Improvements. DRA Investment: $42,000. Total Investment: $2,202,000. DRA’s investment in Perry County will provide safe roads for employees to commute to and from their jobs and maintain the suitability of roads for local businesses, having a positive impact on the local economy. The project will provide full depth reclamation, paving, striping, and traffic markers for 9 miles on County Road 12.

