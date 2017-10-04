ASU hosting job fair Wednesday

Alabama State University will be hosting a job fair on Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Over 70 employers will be present. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Many companies will be hiring on the spot, so ASU officials ask that attendees come in business attire and bring up-to-date resumes.

For more info on the event, contact: ASU's Office of Career Services (Jeremy Hodge, director) at 334-229-4156 or by email at Jhodge@alasu.edu.

