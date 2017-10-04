Republicans and Democrats look to qualify for Senate District 26 race

The Republican and Democrat Parties are working to nail down qualifying dates for candidates for Senate District 26 after Gov. Ivey set the deadline to qualify for this race for Tuesday, Oct. 10th.

Ivey set the primary for Tuesday, Dec. 12, with a runoff Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, and the general election Tuesday, May 15, 2018. If there is no need based on a number of qualifying candidates for a primary, the general election will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018. If a runoff is not necessary, the general election will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

“As we look forward to Dr. Quinton Ross taking his experience to Alabama State University, I also want to ensure that the people of Montgomery have the opportunity to select their representative,” Governor Ivey said. “Elected representation is a central component of our government, and I encourage all those that live in Senate District 26 to participate in this special election.

The qualifying process is left up to the individual parties.

The ALGOP established the qualifying period to run Tuesday, October 3rd at 8 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 6th at 5 p.m. However, a request had been made to extend that date to the governor's deadline.

The Montgomery County Republican Executive Committee Chair, Pat Wilson, says some Republicans are considering a run, but none have qualified yet. Wilson admits it would be difficult for a Republican to win this seat.

Three Democratic candidates have already announced their intentions to run. According to the Montgomery County Democratic Conference Chair, Janet May, Montgomery City Councilman Fred Bell announced his intentions at the Conference's meeting this week. Representative John Knight had already announced his plans to run and another Montgomery City Councilman, David Burkette, has informed the conference that he will also run.

The conference expects more to enter the race.

The Alabama Democratic Party's Executive Committee will meet Wednesday. It expects to officially open qualifying as soon as the meeting is over. There have been some concerns voiced over lack of representation for the upcoming session.

The 2018 legislative session begins Jan. 9th. But May says it's more important to make sure the right person is chosen to fill the seat.

Senate District 26 represents a portion of Montgomery County.

