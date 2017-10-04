1 suffers life-threatening injuries after crash I-85 SB near Chantilly

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officials, a driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a minivan-type work vehicle and a tractor-trailer. The minivan crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer.

ALEA says the driver was transported from the scene by helicopter to Baptist Medical Center South. Traffic was temporarily diverted as officials worked to clear the scene.

Troopers also worked another set of crashes near mile-marker 15, near the Outer Loop on I-85 southbound. Each of the two crashes involved five vehicles but no injuries.

Montgomery Police also worked crashes near Ann Street and Taylor Road. Lanes in both of these areas are back open and traffic is flowing smoothly.

These crashes caused more than two hours of delays for morning commuters traveling both north and southbound on Wednesday.

