Backups continue on I-85 SB near Jackson, Chantilly, Outer Loop

While some of the incidents that caused major backups on Interstate 85 have cleared, officials are still working to clear the roadway from three remaining crashes.

Troopers are working two separate crashes on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly and the outer loop, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Montgomery Police are also working to clear the roadway on I-85 southbound just past Ann Street near Jackson Hospital.

Motorists traveling through these areas should take caution, consider taking an alternate route or expect heavy delays.

No other information including the extent of injuries associated with these crashes has been released.

