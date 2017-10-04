ALEA working 2 separate crashes, 1 near Chantilly involving 10 vehicles

Troopers are working two separate crashes on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly and the outer loop, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

Lt. Daniel Dean says the first crash involves 10 vehicles and happened just before the Chantilly area, mile marker 12. The second crash involves two vehicles and happened around mile marker 15, which is near the outer loop.

Motorists traveling in these areas should take caution and expect delays.

At this time, injuries associated with these crashes is not known.

