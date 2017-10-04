Eric: Hurricane Nate? Debatable

Yesterday was a wild weather ride across much of the state of Alabama. Hurricane Nate brought gusty winds, flooding rainfall & rotating thunderstorms into central and south Alabama. Downed trees and power outages occurred where winds were enough to know out power lines. Storm surge flooding along the coast complimented flash flooding inland. But in hindsight, it could have been a lot worse. And I think there's an argument to be made that Nate wasn't a hurricane at landfall.

HURRICANE OR NOT? An interesting thing happened as Nate rapidly approached the coastline of Biloxi. Satellite presentation showed a hurricane with warming cloud tops, typically a sign of weakening. Wind reports coming in were uniformly less than what you'd expect with an 85-90 mph hurricane. And we had another elephant in the room- the tendency for October hurricanes to weaken near landfall.

The difference between the satellite presentation of Nate Saturday morning versus Saturday night was significant. Fluctuations in the look via infrared satellite are common and don't necessarily correspond to immediate changes in surface winds. But in retrospect, the signs were certainly there that Nate wasn't looking so good. A landfalling hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph is not created equal. Damage will often be more significant in a hurricane in the process of strengthening to 85 mph than one in a weakening phase to 85 mph. This was the latter. And it's highly debatable those winds were that high at landfall near Biloxi.

Calvert, AL saw a wind gust to 75 mph. That is the only gust to hurricane force I've seen. CAT 1 status is 74+ mph. And to my knowledge, that was a gust...not a sustained wind. With this data in mind, evidence suggests Nate may have been a Tropical Storm at landfall, not a hurricane. The notion that Nate was weakening fast is further supplemented by the fact that wind speeds dropped DRAMATICALLY after landfall with Nate falling to Tropical Depression status quicker than normally expected. Nate was losing max wind velocity in chunks typically not seen in a landfalling hurricane. While it's possible this case just happened to feature a rapid weakening, it is perhaps more plausible that weakening trend was occurring long before official forecasts picked up on it. So Nate didn't necessarily weaken from 85-45 mph in a short time span. It may have been closer to 70-45 in that time span. Or perhaps those hurricane-force winds remained just about the surface & failed to be transported to ground level. The NHC will look back at the data and could reclassify if they decide Nate wasn't a hurricane at landfall.

This rapid weakening resulted in a core of weaker winds around the remnant eyewall structure as it pressed into west Alabama. We still saw gusts of 40+ mph across a large chunk of the area. But that number should have been higher given Nate's initial wind estimates at landfall. Lucky for us.

TODAY: Bands of downpours remain on the radar this morning, some of which are spitting out heavy rain. There isn't a severe weather threat, but saturated soils and any additional training of heavy rain could lead to localized minor flooding at times.

We're tracking a fresh cluster of downpours lifting northward into south Alabama. That will keep radar active for awhile. Scattered storms remain possible into the afternoon.

We'll start cranking the warmth back up with middle 80s today, upper 80s tomorrow and highs near 90 by Wednesday.

