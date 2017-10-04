FIRST ALERT: All eyes turn to deadly Tropical Storm Nate

A pleasant, comfortable night is ahead for Alabama with overnight lows dropping into the mid 60s across the state. Our warmer-than-usual early October continues tomorrow; afternoon temperatures will head into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Friday.

LATEST ON NATE: It's been a sad day in Nicaragua, where at least 22 people died as a result of flooding related to Tropical Storm Nate. The storm will depart Nicaragua tonight and pop back out over the warm water of the southwestern Caribbean Sea. There, the storm will find relaxed wind shear and an environment that supports intensification. So, if the storm's inner circulation survives its encounter with land, it's likely that Nate will strengthen Friday and Saturday, and could potentially become a hurricane.

WHAT'S NEXT? Nate will accelerate northward Friday night and Saturday, plowing into the southern and central Gulf of Mexico. Wind shear stays low and oceanic heat content remains high, both of which suggest the potential for some strengthening. As it approaches the northern Gulf Coast, though, shear increases and the water temperature drops, so some weakening before landfall is a possibility. We expect landfall somewhere along the LA/MS/AL Gulf Coast early Sunday morning, then a curve northeast through Mississippi and Alabama.

TIMING: Outer bands could bring periods of rain and a little wind to the state late Saturday and especially Saturday night. Sunday will feature waves of rain and wind. Everyone in our area will see rain and feel some wind, but the most widespread impacts will likely occur along and west of I-65. Conditions improve quickly on Monday. We'll expect some leftover rain and breezy weather early Monday, but nothing damaging or dangerous.

WIND IMPACT REMAINS UNCLEAR: The exact wind impact will depend on the storm's intensity, which is still uncertain. That said, the storm will likely be weakening as it makes landfall. And, Nate's wind fields will be relatively small, so the area of intense winds should be fairly small. Still, it's not out of the question that parts of west and southwest Alabama have a period of strong wind gusts, perhaps enough for sporadic power outages.

For most of our area, it will be breezy and there could be isolated tree/power line issues, but widespread damage and/or power outages seem unlikely based on current intensity projections. Stay tuned, this could change in either direction, depending on the storm's intensity.

TORNADO, FLOODING RISK? Tornadoes will be possible in the spiral bands wrapping around the storm. The risk of flooding is low and isolated due to the storm's fast forward motion. Most places will see between 1-3" of rainfall.

AT THE BEACH: We expect significant impacts from Nate along the Alabama and Florida panhandle beaches; the exact details will change based on the storm's intensity and exact track, but the general concept is that it won't be a very pleasant weekend to hang out at the beach.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.