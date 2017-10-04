FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Nate expected to strengthen to Category 2

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for all central Alabama counties. Additionally, a hurricane warning is in effect from as far west as the Grand Isle in Louisiana to as far east as the Alabama/Florida border. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within that area.

DOWNLOAD THE WSFA NEWS/WEATHER APPS

[READ MORE: Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of Nate]

NOT SO GREAT, NATE: Nate continues to strengthen quickly over the central Gulf of Mexico; the latest update from the National Hurricane Center has Nate with sustained winds of 90 mph. Nate will keep strengthening as it approaches the coast and will likely make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near the Alabama/Mississippi state line. From there, it tracks northward through west Alabama, putting our area on the more dangerous eastern side.

WHAT TO EXPECT: Widespread strong winds will affect almost all of our area between midnight Saturday night and noon Sunday. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

The highest gusts will be south of US 80 and west of I-65, where 70+ mph winds are possible. In places like Monroeville, Camden, Selma, Evergreen and Demopolis, significant power outages are inevitable, and the power outages could be long-lived.

For the rest of central Alabama, including Montgomery and the River Region, peak wind gusts of 50+ mph are possible, and power disruptions are likely.

In fact, power outages are likely across much of Alabama; I think Nate has the potential to put over one million Alabamians without power at some point Sunday. In some places, mainly southwest Alabama, the outages could last a while.

Isolated tornadoes are possible across the entire area. Flooding is possible in isolated pockets west of I-65.

WHAT TO DO: Prepare for the possibility of power outages; have candles, batteries, flashlights and any important medical supplies close at hand. Nonperishable food items and mechanical (non-electric) can openers could come in handy, too. Avoid driving between 5am and noon Sunday, if at all possible.

TIMING: Outer bands could bring some scattered rain and storms to the state Saturday afternoon, but the chief time of concern is from midnight Saturday night through early Sunday afternoon.

ALABAMA AND FLORIDA BEACHES: We anticipate storm surge flooding (6-10''), torrential rain, hurricane force wind and isolated tornadoes along the Alabama and Florida panhandle beaches. Mobile Bay will flood, and the city of Mobile will experience significant and life-threatening storm surge flooding.

The weather will begin to go downhill quickly later Saturday and will be very rough through Sunday morning. Conditions at the beach will improve quickly Sunday afternoon, and the weather should be very nice along our Gulf Coast Monday and beyond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.