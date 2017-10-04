FIRST ALERT: Nate downgraded to tropical depression, weather slowly improving

Tropical Depression Nate (recently downgraded) is rolling through central Alabama. There is an area of gusty wind and heavy rain falling just east of the center; this will continue to affect Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties over the next few hours.

Farther south, spiral bands are wrapping into the storm - these bands contain gusty wind (30-40mph) and torrential rainfall. We'll keep an eye peeled for any rotation in this band, but as of late morning, we aren't seeing much spin in these storms. Let's hope that trend continues.

So, between those two areas, a minor risk of wind damage and isolated flooding persists. Roughly along and east of a line from Clanton to Wetumpka to Auburn to Dothan.

West of that line - in Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Troy, Greenville, Andalusia, Camden, Selma and Demopolis (and surrounding areas) - the rain is tapering off and the weather will slowly improve through the afternoon hours. It will stay breezy, but the risk of damaging wind has ended.

