FIRST ALERT: Nate gaining strength as it heads towards central Gulf

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for all central Alabama counties. Additionally, a hurricane warning is in effect from as far west as the Grand Isle in Louisiana to as far east as the Alabama/Florida border. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within that area.

LATEST ON NATE: Tropical Storm Nate continues to strengthen as it moves north just east of the Yucatan Peninsula. The latest information from the National Hurricane Center (N.H.C.) shows Nate not too far from category 1 hurricane criteria. Currently Nate has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and gusts as high as 70 mph. Nate continues to be a relatively quick moving system. It is moving north at 22 mph and will dive into the central Gulf this weekend. Preparations along the Gulf Coast should be underway.

WHAT'S AHEAD: The latest track from the N.H.C. has Nate strengthening to a category 1 hurricane right before it makes landfall over southeast Mississippi early Sunday morning. What will be interesting to see is how Nate develops over the central gulf. One could argue Nate could reach hurricane status prior to this N.H.C. forecast thanks to an abundance of warm seas and little wind shear deterring growth. We'll have to watch it closely.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR ALABAMA: Outer bands could bring some scattered rain and storms to the state Saturday afternoon, but the chief time-frame of concern is from midnight Saturday night through noon Sunday.

It's likely we'll see hurricane force winds for extreme southwest Alabama, so that includes Mobile and surrounding areas. Much of the the WSFA viewing area which covers central and south Alabama have a high probability of dealing with tropical storm force winds.

Tornadoes will be a low but present threat for our area due to the center of circulation sliding just to our west. The east side of any tropical system has the greatest odds of producing tornadic situations. Rain amounts will depend on your location. We could see rainfall amounts between 1 to 6 inches. With the lower amount over east and southeast Alabama and the higher totals the farther west you go.

WHAT TO DO: Prepare for the possibility of power outages; have candles, batteries, flashlights and any important medical supplies close at hand. Nonperishable food items and mechanical (non-electric) can openers could come in handy, too. Avoid driving Sunday morning if at all possible.

TIMING: Outer bands could bring some scattered rain and storms to the state Saturday afternoon, but the chief timeframe of concern is from midnight Saturday night through noon Sunday.

RAPID INTENSIFICATION? The key question surrounding Nate is the intensity forecast. There are three scenarios. The most likely is that Nate gradually intensifies as it moves northward. But, there is also a small risk that Nate undergoes "rapid intensification" in the central Gulf of Mexico tomorrow. If that happens, the impact to our area will increase.

ALABAMA AND FLORIDA BEACHES: We anticipate storm surge flooding (4-8'), torrential rain, hurricane force wind and isolated tornadoes along the Alabama and Florida panhandle beaches. The weather will begin to go downhill quickly Saturday and will be very rough tomorrow afternoon through Sunday morning. Conditions at the beach will improve quickly Sunday afternoon, and the weather should be very nice along our Gulf Coast Monday and beyond.

