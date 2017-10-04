FIRST ALERT: Nate losing steam, but threat of severe hazards remain

Latest On Nate: Nate is losing steam but it's still packing a punch. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows now Tropical Storm Nate with sustained winds of 45 mph and max gusts of 85 mph. The strongest winds are located just to the northeast of Nate's circulation. The best way I can describe our situation is to use an example most parents can relate too. Nate is pretty much acting like a young child coming off a sugar rush, fighting a losing battle against sleep.

WATCH LIVESTREAM

Nate is racing northeast across the state at 23 mph and its loosing steam as you're reading this update. So what does this mean for you? Well even though sustained winds and wind gusts are weaker than they were three, six, and nine hours ago we're still at risk. As the core of Nate glides northeast we'll still deal with the threat of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes to go along with heavy rain.

The good news is with the rapid motion of this storm these possible hazards will no longer be an issue for our area potentially as early as noon. But until then, remain weather aware. We have received several reports of trees and power lines down across portions of central and south Alabama. Flash flood warnings remain in effect for many of our southern counties until 9:15 a.m. So be mindful of your surroundings especially if you live in a flood prone area/near a body of water.

Download the WSFA First Alert Weather app to get weather alerts for your location

Stay Informed: WSFA will be sending special videos to our weather app and breaking into programming whenever there is life-threatening tornadoes or wind in our coverage area.

Watch live streaming coverage:

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.