FIRST ALERT: Nate now a Tropical Storm

Conditions are deteriorating quickly across the area as Nate continues to press north-northeastward. The center of Nate, and it's associated eyewall, is now into southwest Alabama. Within this small eyewall, winds could gust to 60 plus mph. Outside of that eyewall, bands of intense rain extend from Andalusia to Selma. Within this band, very heavy rain is producing a risk of flash flooding. These bands will continue to affect the area into the morning with a risk of isolated wind damage, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

AS OF 4 A.M.: Nate has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm with max sustained winds of 70 mph. Winds of that caliber are going to be confined to the remnant eastern eyewall across southwest Alabama. That core is racing north-northeast and will generate winds to 60 plus mph across a small swath of real estate west of I-65. Ahead of that core, the rain bands spiraling through will be capable of producing gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range all the way into the Montgomery area later this morning.

We remain concerned about the risk for spinup tornadoes from now into at least the first half of the afternoon today as these bands pivot northward. For Montgomery and surrounding areas, we'll watch an initial surge of heavy rain push through after 4 a.m. We think the worst of our weather occurs later this morning as the center of Nate passes west of the area. Wind gusts in Montgomery could be enough to down trees and knock out power for some. We'll need to remain vigilant for Tornado Warnings that could fly quickly in stronger cores within rain bands.

Bottom line- Conditions will steadily get worse after daybreak across central Alabama and won't start improving until the afternoon. We anticipate a swath of wind damage and outages west of I-65 and additional scattered reports elsewhere, particularly where spinup tornadoes get involved. We'll have continuing coverage as necessary throughout the morning as Nate pushes through.

Tornado Watch: Due to the threat of isolated tornadoes, the National Weather Service went ahead and expanded the tornado watch area to now include much of the WSFA viewing area. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the following counties until 10 AM Sunday: Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dallas, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lowndes, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, and Wilcox.

