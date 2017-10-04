FIRST ALERT: Nate races northward; Tropical Storm Watch for all central AL counties

Nate is slowly becoming better organized as it treks through the far western Caribbean Sea. Because of its better organization and favorable environment, gradual strengthening is likely over the next day or two as Nate moves quickly northward. It's predicted to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for all central Alabama counties. Additionally, a hurricane warning is in effect from as far west as the Grand Isle in Louisiana to as far east as the Alabama/Florida border. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within that area.

Per the NHC, a warning is typically issued 36 hours before the first anticipated occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds. These strong winds are expected to impact the region nearest to the coastline by Saturday night.

#Nate is strengthening and is now up to 60mph. It's also rapidly moving northward at 21 mph. Early Sunday is going to be interesting. pic.twitter.com/ax5MwrbvUs — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) October 6, 2017

DOWNLOAD THE WSFA NEWS/WEATHER APPS

[READ MORE: Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nate]

WHAT TO EXPECT: The center of Nate will move through west-central Alabama, putting most of our area on the eastern side of the circulation. This means enhanced wind, isolated tornadoes and the chance of significant power outages. The greatest chance of that is roughly along and west of I-65. Flooding is unlikely due to the storm's fast forward motion, but we'll mention a very low risk of isolated flooding in the far western counties of Alabama.

WHAT TO DO: Prepare for the possibility of power outages; have candles, batteries, flashlights and any important medical supplies close at hand. Nonperishable food items and mechanical (non-electric) can openers could come in handy, too. Avoid driving Sunday morning if at all possible.

TIMING: Outer bands could bring some scattered rain and storms to the state Saturday afternoon, but the chief timeframe of concern is from midnight Saturday night through noon Sunday.

RAPID INTENSIFICATION? The key question surrounding Nate is the intensity forecast. There are three scenarios. The most likely is that Nate gradually intensifies as it moves northward. But, there is also a small risk that Nate undergoes "rapid intensification" in the central Gulf of Mexico tomorrow. If that happens, the impact to our area will increase.

ALABAMA AND FLORIDA BEACHES: We anticipate storm surge flooding (4-8'), torrential rain, hurricane force wind and isolated tornadoes along the Alabama and Florida panhandle beaches. The weather will begin to go downhill quickly Saturday and will be very rough tomorrow afternoon through Sunday morning. Conditions at the beach will improve quickly Sunday afternoon, and the weather should be very nice along our Gulf Coast Monday and beyond.

Mobile Bay takes the first hit with storm surge and wind issues accompanying heavy squalls. As Nate tracks inland, it's fairly compact structure will move fairly quickly northeast. East of the center, tropical feeder bands will pose a spin-up tornado threat across the entire viewing area after midnight Saturday night and through the day Sunday as the storm pushes through. The core of the storm will produce tropical storm force sustained winds, but squalls east of the center will produce gusts of similar caliber at times

Areas along and west of I-65 experience the highest wind speeds as they are closest to the center track of Nate. Winds could gust in the 45-60 mph range if we take the current NHC official forecast at face value. Winds in that range would be sufficient for some downed trees and power outages. But it's important not to get too caught up in these initial numbers as intensity/track fluctuations can dramatically alter them. Nate appears to be fairly quick-hitting, so flooding doesn't appear to be a major concern. Rainfall totals in the 2-4"+ range are possible along and west of I-65.

East of I-65, winds and rainfall totals are slightly lower. But the spin-up tornado threat is the same for the entire viewing area.

In a best-case scenario, Nate remains a Tropical Storm and tracks west of Alabama. We get gusty bands of heavy rain with isolated tornadoes, but widespread damage and power outages are avoided. We don't avoid impacts. But we avoid significant impacts. The worst case would be a stronger hurricane tracking closer toward Mobile. More wind, more surge, more problems. The eventual solution likely lies somewhere in between. But we must prepare for the latter as failing to do so could be dangerous.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.